GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A former Greensboro martial arts teacher is facing another charge of indecent liberties with children, adding on to four previous charges.

Derek Lee Norman, 59, of Greensboro, was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child in connection with an incident that took place in May 2016. Norman was the owner and also served as the “sensei,” or instructor, at Sanyama Dojo on Grove Street in Greensboro.

This charge marks Norman’s fifth count of indecent liberties with children. He was charged with his first three counts on June 23, and his fourth indecent liberties charge followed on June 3.

The victims were all under 16 years old. According to warrants, the crimes were committed in May 2012, May 2016, January 2018 and April 2022. When he was arrested, officers said that they believed there were additional victims who might know Norman as “Hakiym Akbar.”

Many neighbors in the area expressed concerns about his behavior around children.

“I feel like it’s been going on for years, and I honestly think there’s countless victims,” a woman who worked nearby told FOX8 after Norman’s arrest. She also said she had witnessed a parent confronting Norman about inappropriate behavior before, and that young girls had confided in her that he had made them uncomfortable.

Norman had never been charged with sex crimes before his arrest in June. Police don’t believe he had worked at any other dojos in the city.