GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro martial arts instructor was arrested on Friday and accused of taking indecent liberties with children, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Derek Lee Norman, 59, was arrested for three counts of indecent liberties with children. He is under a $150,000 bond.

There are three different juvenile victims in this case, and they are all under the age of 16, police say.

Norman is the owner of Sanyama Dojo on 1208 Grove St. and worked as a martial arts instructor at the dojo.

Due to his employment, police say Norman had frequent contact with children and community members while working at Sanyama Dojo.

Detectives with the GPD are actively working on the case and believe there could be additional victims who have not been identified.

Norman used the alias “Hakiym Akbar,” and victims may know him by this name.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.