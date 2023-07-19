GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday, two more people died of gun violence after a shooting at McIntosh Street in Greensboro.

Kristopher Wilson, 38, and Victor Banks, 37, died, and another person is in critical condition.

Their deaths put the city of Greensboro at 41 homicides for the year, tying it with the total amount of homicides for all of 2022.

That’s on par for a year like 2020 when the city suffered a record 62 homicides.

12 days ago, Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson issued a call to action and asked the community to join together and stop the violence.

In those 12 days, there have been five more homicides.

Thompson is frustrated, and so is the community. Organizations like Mothers Standing Against Gun Violence say they’ve lost too many lives to senseless decisions.

“When we did that call to action, we were at 36 homicides. In a little less than two weeks, we are at 41 homicides,” Thompson said.

On Sunday morning, 49-year-old Uriel Jiminez was shot and killed on Hideaway Court.

One week ago, Shiquan Alston was killed at Jolston Street and Pinnix Street during an aggravated assault. He was just 20 years old.

“We’ve got to stop this violence. We are really at a loss,” Councilwoman Marikay Abuziaiter said.

Abuzuaiter, Thompson, several of his officers, and Mothers Standing Against Gun Violence gathered Wednesday night to walk to bring attention to ongoing violence.

“And we need to get the word out that if someone in your family is harmed, please don’t seek revenge. We’ve found out a lot of the homicides are revenge,” Abuzuaiter said.

Chief Thompson walked shoulder to shoulder with the group, showing solidarity for the work they’re doing in the community against gun violence.

“It’s not something the police department can solve on its own … only together with a partnership are we going to make a dent in the violence that’s going on,” Thompson said.

Groups like Mothers Standing Against Gun Violence help show the community the devastating loss of a homicide.

“We just really hope the community recognizes this is an issue going on here and the seriousness of this issue and don’t feel there isn’t anything you can do,” Thompson said.

To get involved, attend a march against gun violence, volunteer with the police department or encourage people to use Crimestoppers or Gunstoppers if they have a tip that could lead to solving a case.