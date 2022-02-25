Greensboro man worries for family in Ukraine; ‘it’s horrible’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Anatoliy Alosha said Thursday morning he woke up to nearly 30 messages from his family and friends back home in Ukraine, just as Russia pressed a full-scale invasion on Ukrainian soil.

Alosha said his family has been keeping him up to speed about their whereabouts throughout the day while many people flee the capital of Kyiv for safety.

“Everybody’s going to underground subway now, and it’s so many people it feels like it’s the safest place,” said Alosha.

Alosha said he spoke to his best friends who woke up in the morning to planes flying over her home and sirens blaring all morning. He said his sister lives in a high-rise building and has since left her home outside of the capital for safety.

“They left to go to our summer home, they got to our summer home, everybody who they can, and they just said ‘I’m not worried if we’re going to die, we’re going to die together,’ and that’s what it is now,” said Alosha.

Alosha is the co-owner and a dance instructor at Fred Astaire Dance Studio, which has been in Greensboro for nearly 20 years. He said being here in the Gate City is hard right now while his family is over 5,000 miles away.

“It’s hard, I wish I could be with them now. Of course, dancing helps, but it is really hard, I mean, it’s horrible, I wish, I hope he’s not going to kill a lot of people,” said Alosha.

Alosha said he hopes this war between his homeland and Russia ends before it gets worse and more people lose their lives.