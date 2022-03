GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man tried his luck with a $5 scratch-off ticket and walked away with six figures.

On Saturday, Jordan McCoy stopped at the Kwik Buy on Randleman Road in Greensboro and bought a $5 Blizzard Bingo Fast Play ticket.

Fast Play has a rolling jackpot that gets bigger every time a ticket is sold until the jackpot is won. The $5 ticket meant McCoy won half of the pot.

McCoy won $218,857. After taxes, he went home with $155,412.