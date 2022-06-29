GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man in Greensboro splurged on a $30 scratch-off ticket. Now, he’s a millionaire.

Torrance Person, of Greensboro, bought a 200X The Cash ticket at the 7-Eleven on Greensboro Road in High Point, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

His winnings? 5 million.

Person went to the lottery headquarters on Monday and chose to take his winnings as a $3 million lump sum. After taxes, he took home $2,130,309.

The North Carolina Education Lottery debuted the 200X The Cash game back in March. There were six $5 million prizes, and two have been claimed. There were also 18 $100,000 prizes, of which only 5 have been claimed.