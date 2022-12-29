MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Rufus Wallace, of Greensboro, bought a $20 ticket and won the top $250,000 prize on a holiday scratch-off, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Wallace bought his winning Holiday Spectacular ticket from Kennedy’s Korner on Friendship Church Road in McLeansville.

He arrived at lottery headquarters on Wednesday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $177,461.

