D’Angelo Stoll, of Greensboro, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $234,505 jackpot in Thursday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Stoll bought his Quick Pick ticket from the Food Lion on Hicone Road in Greensboro.

His numbers matched all five white balls to win the jackpot.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $167,089.

