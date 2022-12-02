GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man has struck lottery gold.

Charlie Williams is the lucky winner of a $150,000 prize thanks to a $3 Powerball ticket.

Williams bought his winning ticket at the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue in Greensboro.

Willaims initially won $50,000 by matching the numbers on the four white balls and Powerball. His fortune tripled thanks to the 3X Power Play multiplier hit.

Williams claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $106,516.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing offers an $81 million jackpot or $42.1 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.