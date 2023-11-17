GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was charged with indecent liberties from offenses that happened years ago is now facing more charges.

Inmate documents show that Jeffrey Allan Hill, who was charged in October with four counts of indecent liberties with a minor and one count of first-degree sex offense with a child, was charged on Thursday with twenty counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

When Hill was initially arrested, the Greensboro Police Department said that the offenses happened between 2006 and 2009 and that Hill had “frequent contact with children and youth” due to various “community involvements” over the years.

Police say that no new victims have been uncovered, but more evidence was found, leading to numerous new charges.

Third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor is defined under North Carolina state law as “knowing the character or content of the material, he possesses material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaging in sexual activity.”

Hill is expected in court on Friday.