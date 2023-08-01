HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is wanted following a shooting in Virginia on Sunday morning.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for James Hilton IV. He is wanted for malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a felon among other charges.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m.

Deputies say Hilton went to a home in Martinsville and knocked on the door.

When the victim opened the door, Hilton reportedly fired multiple shots, and the victim was hit in the hand.

If you know where Hilton is, you are asked to call the HCSO or CrimeStoppers.