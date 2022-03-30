GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police began a homicide investigation on Wednesday after a man was shot and killed, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

On Tuesday at 3:16 p.m., police responded to the 30 block of Ackland Drive when they were told about a shooting.

Officers found a man, later identified as David Lee Woods, Jr., 38, of Greensboro, who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital and died on Wednesday.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.