GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man will spend more than a decade behind bars after he was caught with stolen guns and shot himself during a struggle with police, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina.

Ryan Robert Aughenbaugh, 30, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty on July 17, and U.S. District Judge Thomas D. Schroeder sentenced Aughenbaugh to 11 years and 10 months

Schroeder initially sentenced Aughenbaugh to 9 years and 7 months. An additional 2 years and 3 months were added for two supervised release violations with the sentences for these two violations to be served concurrently after he finishes his initial sentence.

He was arrested on June 29, 2022, when Greensboro police responded to a report of a person breaking into cars on Westhaven Drive. As officers approached, they spotted Aughenbaugh, who reportedly matched a caller’s description. Aughenbaugh tried to run away, but officers managed to take him to the ground.

During the struggle, Aughenbaugh fired a gunshot, hitting himself in the leg and wounding an officer.

Police were able to take two guns from the suspect. Both had been reported stolen.

Aughenbaugh had previously been sentenced to three years on April 22, 2016, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two years on Dec. 14, 2016, for bank fraud.