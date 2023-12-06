GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating a robbery they say took place at a Sheetz in broad daylight.

It was a trip to the gas station a Greensboro man says he won’t forget.

Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the victim who did not want to be identified said he left his Gray 2014 Honda Santa Fe running and parked outside the Sheetz on New Garden Road in Greensboro.

While inside the store, he looked outside to see a man trying to get inside his car.

“And I went over to my car and said …’You’re at the wrong car,’ and then he came over and started swinging at me,” the man said.

A few seconds later, the victim says another vehicle drove up, and another man got out.

That suspect reportedly pointed a gun at the victim’s face.

“As I was fighting back, his friends came up and pointed a gun at me … I was like ‘Oh, man. This is serious,’” the man said.

Eventually, the man stopped fighting and let the suspects take his car, which has not been found.

One driver, Charles Setzer-Hayes, says things like this don’t typically happen in this area.

A spokesperson for Greensboro police says the only other robbery they have had at this location happened in May 2021.

If you know anything about what happened, contact Greensboro police..