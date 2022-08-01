GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 20-year-old was killed in a crash on West Wendover Avenue on Sunday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 12:52 a.m., Greensboro Police responded to West Wendover Avenue near Walker Avenue when they were told someone was injured in a crash.

Ryan Elyes Shaw, 20, of Greensboro, was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry Solara east on West Wendover Avenue.

The vehicle ran off the road to the right and hit several trees. Shaw was unrestrained in the vehicle and died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Excessive speed is considered to have been a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.