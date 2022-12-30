GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — A Greensboro man was hit and killed on Thursday at the intersection of East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Around 6:50 a.m., Greensboro officers responded to the intersection of East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street when they were told a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

A 48-year-old Greensboro man was driving a 1998 Honda Accord when he hit a pedestrian in the intersection.

The pedestrian, later identified as William Henry Knight, 78, of Greensboro, was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he died a short time later.

Investigators determined Knight was lying down in the road when he was hit.

The Greensboro man driving the Accord remained at the scene of the crash.

The Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and is investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.