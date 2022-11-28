GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after being hit by a car in Greensboro Friday.

According to Greensboro Police Department, around 7 p.m. Friday they responded to a crash on North Church Street. When they arrived, they found Jerry Martin McMribe, 67, suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a car while walking in the southbound lane of North Church Street.

The driver did not stay on the scene and the car was found abandoned south of the crash scene.

McBride was taken to the hospital but he died on Saturday.