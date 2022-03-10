Greensboro man dies after ‘disorder’ on West Terrell Street; homicide investigation underway

Greensboro News

Greensboro police (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police are investigating the death of a man on Thursday as a homicide, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 1:38 a.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of West Terrell Street when they were told about a disorder.

Officers found Anthony Gilbert Jr., 40, of Greensboro, with injuries, and he was treated on scene by medical personnel.

On Thursday afternoon, FOX8 learned that Gilbert died, and police began a homicide investigation.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

