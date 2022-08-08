GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died over the weekend from injuries he sustained in a crash in Greensboro last month, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

On July 13 8:45 a.m., a crash happened at the intersection of West Wendover Avenue and Norwalk Street.

Harvey Hartman, 24, of High Point, was driving a 2013 Toyota Tacoma east on West Wendover Avenue and entered the intersection with Norwalk Street on a steady red light for his direction of travel, the release says.

William Miles, 72, of Greensboro, was driving his 2008 Honda Odyssey on Norwalk Street over West Wendover Avenue when the crash happened.

Miles was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and died on Saturday from injuries he sustained in the crash.

Police say speed and impairment were not factors in the crash.

Hartman has been charged for the red light violation, reckless driving and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.