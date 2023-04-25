GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A Greensboro man died in a crash on Tuesday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 3:25 p.m., Greensboro police responded to a single vehicle crash on the access ramp to US 29 S from East Gate City Boulevard.

Devante Pettress, 28, of Greensboro, was driving a 2006 Honda Accord, went off the road to the left and hit a tree.

Pettress was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.