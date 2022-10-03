GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The mother of a 23-year-old accused of stealing a Greensboro fire truck detailed her son’s struggle with mental health to a Guilford County judge.

Mason Washington is accused of breaking into a building at the Station One training center on North Church Street in Greensboro on Saturday and stealing a pair of boots, a t-shirt and a $50,000 fire truck.

Drivers were in disbelief as they called 911 Saturday, describing someone who didn’t look like they belonged behind the wheel of a fire truck, dancing while driving and wearing a gas mask.

“Fire trucks are made to ensure safety. Those vehicles could be used to assist individuals that are going through a time of turmoil and need…that poses a danger to our community,” said a Guilford County judge overseeing Washington’s first appearance.

His mother spoke on his behalf, telling the court Washington is from Georgia and struggles with PTSD.

He moved to Greensboro on Labor Day weekend and said his mental health has spiraled.

“On Friday, he was running around the neighborhood with only his boxers and a golf club,” she said. “The neighbors called the police, and behavioral health came out.”

Washington was checked in to Cone Health for psychiatric care.

His mother says he left Cone Health on his own Saturday and walked across the street to Station One.

That’s where police believe he broke into a secured building.

The judge decided to keep Washington’s bond at $10,000 secured and said he could be a flight risk.

She discussed possible options with the family for getting Washington mental health help through court proceedings.

FOX8 reached out to a spokesperson for the Greensboro Fire Department.

They did not share any additional details about how Washington got onsite and the cost of the damage.