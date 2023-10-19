RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man was arrested in connection to a North Carolina homicide investigation, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 13, deputies arrested Demario Antwan McDonald, 39, of Greensboro and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

McDonald was arrested in connection to the Aug. 30 shooting death of James Edward Pankey in Ellerbe.

McDonald is being held in the Richmond County Jail under no bond for the murder charge and was given a $6,000 secured bond for the firearm charge. He will make his first court appearance on Nov. 1.

WSOC-TV reports that McDonald was appearing in traffic court when a law enforcement officer realized he had an outstanding murder warrant.