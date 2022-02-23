Greensboro man charged with first-degree murder in connection to death of Jamestown teen

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man was arrested and charged on Wednesday in connection to the death of a Jamestown teen in 2021, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Traviante Demetrius Davis, 20, of Greensboro, is in the Guilford County Jail under no bond after being arrested at 7:45 a.m. on the 7000 block of West Friendly Avenue and charged with first-degree murder.

The body of Alan Aiden Tran, 19, Jamestown, was found Thursday, July 22, 2021, along Witty Road in Guilford County.

Greensboro police investigating death of Alan Aiden Tran, 19, of Jamestown

A passerby found the body near where Witty Road intersects Lake Brandt Road.

Tran’s 2020 white Dodge Charger was later found burned at Timbercreek Apartments off Glendale Drive in Greensboro.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.