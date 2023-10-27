GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man whose involvement in the community put him in frequent contact with children is being charged with several child sex crimes, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

On Oct. 19, the GPD’s Family Victims Unit arrested Jeffrey Allan Hill, 54, and charged him with four counts of indecent liberties with a minor and one count of first-degree sex offense with a child.

Police say the offenses occurred between 2006 and 2009. Hill “had various community involvements over the years where he had frequent contact with children and youth.”

Investigators say there could be additional victims who have yet to be identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

There is no further information available at this time.