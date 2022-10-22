GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing a murder charge in relation to the death of a woman in Virginia.
On Oct. 7, Bedford County deputies responded to a call about a 28-year-old woman who was unresponsive.
The woman was identified as Katlyn Montgomery; of Forest, Virginia; and she was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital.
Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Montgomery would pass away on Oct. 8.
Trenton Frye, 28, of Greensboro, was identified as a suspect after a joint investigation with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.
On Thursday, Frye was taken into custody in Greensboro without incident and is being charged with second-degree murder. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Virginia.
The following departments assisted in the investigation:
- Campbell County Sheriff’s Office
- Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office
- Bedford Commonwealth Attorney’s Office
- United States Attorney’s Office
- Greensboro Police Department
Anyone with further information on this crime is encouraged to contact the BCSO at (540) 586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1 (888)-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.
The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.