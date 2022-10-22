GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing a murder charge in relation to the death of a woman in Virginia.

On Oct. 7, Bedford County deputies responded to a call about a 28-year-old woman who was unresponsive.

The woman was identified as Katlyn Montgomery; of Forest, Virginia; and she was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital.

Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Montgomery would pass away on Oct. 8.

Trenton Frye, 28, of Greensboro, was identified as a suspect after a joint investigation with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

On Thursday, Frye was taken into custody in Greensboro without incident and is being charged with second-degree murder. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Virginia.

The following departments assisted in the investigation:

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office

Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office

Bedford Commonwealth Attorney’s Office

United States Attorney’s Office

Greensboro Police Department

Anyone with further information on this crime is encouraged to contact the BCSO at (540) 586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1 (888)-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.