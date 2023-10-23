HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigators charged Randel L. Riggsbee, 46, of Greensboro, on Monday with concealment of a death in connection to a body found earlier this month.

The body was found in the woods off Heron Pond Drive around 9 a.m. on Oct. 15, according to an OCSO news release.

The deceased, Susan Margaret Horkay, 35, of Greensboro, was commonly known as Skylar Brooks.

Based on disturbances in the surrounding vegetation, investigators determined someone dragged Brooks’ body into the woods where a man walking his dog later discovered it.

Investigators determined that Brooks and Riggsbee knew each other and spent time together at his home on Oct. 14 both early that morning and then later in the afternoon.

Riggsbee has ties to Orange County and is familiar with Heron Pond Drive, which is in a rural area west of Carrboro and south of White Cross.

The medical examiner detected the presence of fentanyl and cocaine in Brooks’ blood. These results are only preliminary. The results of additional toxicology tests will not be available for several months.

More charges may be forthcoming.

“In the drug world, fentanyl is everywhere. It is critically dangerous, leading to increasing numbers of overdoses and deaths. However, those who use it to lace the substances they sell do so to boost profit,” Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said.

After his arrest, Riggsbee appeared before the magistrate in Orange County who placed him under a $75,000 secure bond.

Anyone with additional information relevant to this case is asked to call Investigator Gilchrist at (919) 245-2928.