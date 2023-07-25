GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with assault after he allegedly strangled a child so hard they lost vision.

According to records, Jeremy LaJuan Whitehurst was arrested on March 18 for charges of kidnapping and child abuse inflicting serious injury. He was given a $500,000 bond.

On Monday, he was charged with two additional counts: intentional child abuse inflicting serious injury and assault inflicting serious injury by strangulation.

Warrants say that on March 17, he strangled his girlfriend’s seven-year-old son, who he was watching at the time. The assault caused “loss of vision,” according to the documents.

A $100,000 bond was added to the previous $500,000 bond with the new charges.