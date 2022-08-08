GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Celebrating a wedding anniversary at the beach led Kenneth Smith of Greensboro to a $100,000 scratch-off win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I’ve always fantasized about winning a big prize in the lottery,” Smith said.

Smith, a 33-year-old real estate worker, bought his winning $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Calabash Food and Fuel on Beach Drive Southwest in Calabash.

He said a friend recommended that he buy his ticket from that store.

“We wouldn’t have known about it if it hadn’t been for him,” Smith said. “He was so excited that the store he picked out for us produced a winner for our group.”

Smith said family and friends were with him and his wife celebrating their second wedding anniversary.

“I took everybody in our group to breakfast after I won,” Smith said.

He collected his prize Friday at lottery headquarters. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,016.

Smith said he wants to do some home improvements and build a fence for his new puppy, a nine-week-old dachshund named Stella.