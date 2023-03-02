GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of stabbing his neighbors is facing additional charges.

Patrick Cleary was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill when he was arrested on Friday after allegedly attacking two people with a knife on Baylor Street.

On Tuesday, he received two charges of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Cleary was in court on Tuesday, where prosecutors said that Cleary attacked a couple in front of their two children on Baylor Street because a ball belonging to the children rolled into Cleary’s property.

Ring video of the confrontation was shown in court.

His bond was increased to $2 million.