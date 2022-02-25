Greensboro man arrested after stabbing at Harris Teeter distribution center, victim in critical condition

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man was charged on Friday after a person was stabbed and taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Around 8:52 am., officers responded to the 400 block of North Chimney Rock Road when they were told about a stabbing.

Arriving officers found one victim suffering from multiple stab wounds after a fight at a Harris Teeter distribution center.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

Donnie Keith Carter, 55, of Greensboro, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure.

Carter is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail with a $30,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.