GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with secret peeping after allegedly taking pictures of at least one woman without her consent.

Court documents show that Ramiro Vente-Lopez, 44, of Greensboro, has been charged with seven counts of felony secret peeping after being taken into custody on Sunday.

Warrants allege that the offense happened in December 2022 at a home on Meadowview Drive, where, according to warrants, Vente-Lopez installed a surveillance device in a smoke detector and used it to photograph at least one listed victim without her consent.

He was given a $5,000 bond.