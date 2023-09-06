GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police arrested a man accused of kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old, according to an arrest warrant.

Savon Banner, 25, of Greensboro, was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly strangling the teen while threatening to kill her and holding her in personal servitude.

He is facing multiple charges, including:

felony first-degree sex offense

felony first-degree kidnapping

felony assault by strangulation

misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon

misdemeanor communicating threats

The alleged crimes reportedly happened in July, and Banner is being held in the Guilford County Jail without bond.