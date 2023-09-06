GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police arrested a man accused of kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old, according to an arrest warrant.
Savon Banner, 25, of Greensboro, was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly strangling the teen while threatening to kill her and holding her in personal servitude.
He is facing multiple charges, including:
- felony first-degree sex offense
- felony first-degree kidnapping
- felony assault by strangulation
- misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon
- misdemeanor communicating threats
The alleged crimes reportedly happened in July, and Banner is being held in the Guilford County Jail without bond.