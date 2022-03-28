GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A beloved Greensboro mail carrier will soon be delivering her last letter.

Over her 26 year carrier, Fran Grisim formed close relationships with the homeowners in the Lindley Park neighborhood.

Fran makes the most of her routes by taking the time to stop and talk to people. Greensboro’s Lindley Park community holds a special place in her heart because it’s where she was raised.

She walks 53 miles every week, going door to door delivering mail, but also sharing her smile, and engaging in good conversation.

By doing what she loves, she’s made the neighborhood place feel like home for others.

“After living here for the last 12 years, Fran has been our mail carrier the entire time and she has developed a bond with my daughter, with my dog, with my previous dog,” said Lindley Park resident, Baeden Buckner.

“Fran and her big smile… She’s so courteous and personal. That’s what I’m going to miss the most,” said Stan Dixon, another resident.

Fran’s last day on the job is March 30. She won’t be walking 50 miles a week once she retires, but she says she has three young grandsons who will keep her busy and active.

“It’s bittersweet. You know, I’m really sad because it is extended family and friends,” Fran said.

She says she’s also looking forward to spending more time with her husband.