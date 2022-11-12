GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina has lost its bid to host the World University Games in 2027, according to Richard Beard, President of Greensboro Sports Foundation.

Instead, the bid to host the 2027 Games will go to South Korea.

Greensboro as well as several other local North Carolina towns and cities were a part of the bid that ultimately came in second place.

The Greensboro Coliseum would have hosted several events as a part of the bid.

Organizers predicted the games could have generated between $150 and $350 million for the state.

The United States has not hosted the games since 1993.