GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro leaders want to score goals and hopefully some new businesses as well.

City leaders are trying to make a big impression on the thousands of visitors coming into town for Adult Soccer Fest this week.

The games kicked off on Wednesday. The city is using the tournament as a marketing tool.

Many of the soccer lovers have never been to Greensboro before. City leaders are hopeful visitors will like what they see and want to do more than just spend a week here.

“We saw it as an opportunity for us to get people to love Greensboro and love our community,” said Brent Christensen, president and CEO of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.

It’s a prestigious tournament, which brings influential people into town.

“We have people from all over,” said Cezar Wasecki, the tournament’s director. “I mean business people. We have former athletes. We have former national players.”

Nearly 3,000 soccer players and their families are taking to the pitch at Bryan Park Soccer Complex this week. While they’re here, they’ll also explore all Greensboro has to offer.

“It’s like a vacation for them,” Wasecki said.

This is the 25th year of Adult Soccer Fest, which is normally held in destination cities like Las Vegas, Honolulu and Orlando. Greensboro’s been trying to get it for a while.

The Adult Soccer Fest’s director said he chose Tournament Town because of its impressive facility and hospitality.

“Here we get the best welcome, and people take care of us, and we actually add value to the economy here,” Wasecki said.

Since the tournament is here this year and the next, city leaders have a goal in mind.

“Maybe some of these folks are getting ready to retire and are looking for a place, or maybe they’re business owners and managers looking for a new place for business?” Christensen said.

Or maybe they’ll accept jobs at one of the many large companies calling Greensboro home like Boom Supersonic, Toyota or HondaJet?

To attract new workers and businesses, the city needs activities like this to draw people in. City leaders say Greensboro has it all.

“Hopefully, they get a chance to see golf courses, lakes and all sorts of recreational activities. Our wonderful restaurants. Our wonderful businesses,” Christensen said.

The tournament runs through the weekend. There are 100 teams.