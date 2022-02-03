Greensboro leaders push for change after teen shot, killed

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro city leaders are hoping to make changes after a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in his home.

At Thursday’s concerned citizens meeting, Greensboro Council Member Dr. Goldie Wells said the violence happening in her district and other parts of Greensboro is heartbreaking.

It’s why she and Council Member Sharon Hightower want to establish neighborhood watch programs.

“You know, one time, every neighborhood you would see one of those signs. And we’ve kind of gotten away from that, but we need to start the neighborhood watch again, and neighbors share information with the police,” Wells said.

It’s something other communities in the Triad are already doing. One example is Neighbors for Better Neighborhoods based in Winston-Salem. They work with communities to help them identify problems or issues they may be experiencing, like crime, and help them find resources and establish programs to address those issues.

Executive Director Latoya Robinson says the program has proven to be a success. She says has seen a reduction in crime in the Winston-Salem neighborhoods they work with.

“We work with residents to build relationships with one another,. They would go canvasing throughout neighborhoods, kind of getting to know each others strengths, what people are good at…eventually, they convene together to identify issues, stresses or things in the neighborhood that are concerning or alarming to them,” Robinson said.

Bringing communities together is something Wells hopes to mirror in her Greensboro district.

There will be a joint town hall meeting next Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Wells says she and District One Representative Sharon Hightower will be discussing their plans for implementing neighborhood watch programs.