GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro wants to hear citizen thoughts on US-29 as a part of a state effort to reconnect the area.

The portion they are focused on is between Interstate-40 and the Urban Loop.

“This is an area where the state and government have become more sensitive as the city devotes resources to reinvigorate communities they know they’ve done harm to in the past,” said Hanna Cockburn, director of transportation for the City of Greensboro.

Cockburn says the road was one of the first major highways to run through the city, and it created a divide between many communities of color.

The highway runs right in front of Joseph Wilkerson’s home he’s lived in for a decade. He hears rumbling trucks and plenty of traffic every day.

“Some days, the lanes going north will be slow then the lanes going south will be real slow because of the accidents,” Wilkerson said.

Other drivers avoid the highway altogether.

“The exits are scary because every time you go to get on the exit, there are two or three cars trying to get off the exit,” said Sandra Little, who drives on US-29. “I’ve had close calls where I get out there they’re blowing their horn because they’re going really fast.”

Others don’t want to see any major construction.

“I think there might be other ways we could do some expansions or workarounds. I’m not interested in it being expanded at this point,” said Chandra Green, who drives on US-29.

You can find the city’s survey here.

It’s open until Friday at 5 p.m.