Greensboro leaders hold town hall to talk safety after teen shot, killed

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Back to back shootings in the city of greensboro are sparking outrage in the community and prompting a response from city leaders.

How to decrease violence was a topic briefly discussed at Thursday’s town hall. It was a joint meeting put on by District 1 and 2 Representatives Dr. Goldie Wells and Sharon Hightower.

At least two shootings have happened in Dr. Wells’ district this month.

As of Feb. 6, there have been 136 aggravated assaults with a firearm, compared to 86 this time last year. There have been seven homicides, six with firearm. That’s compared to five this time last year.

It’s a pattern leaders are trying to stop. One Greensboro mother says she knows the pain these families are going through because she was in their shoes just a few months ago.

Her son’s death is still unsolved.

Jessica Brewer says Feb. 20 will mark five months since her son Basil Wilson was shot and killed while walking along East Florida Street. He was 14 years old.

While she waits for answers, she helplessly watches other mothers go through the same thing.

“When I heard about the other 14-year-old kid, it’s hard. It’s hard. And it’s hard even more if we don’t stick together, and we don’t speak up as a community. Because it takes a village,” Brewer said, referencing the death of 14-year-old Jakaylen Chambers.

His death, along with the other violence happening in the city, was one of the reasons for the town hall. Leaders wanted to brainstorm solutions and let the community know what resources were available.

One of the ideas brought up was the re implementation of neighborhood watch programs.

Brewer says neighborhood watch programs seem like a nice concept, but her worry is that the days of neighbors helping each other are long gone.

“No one ever wants to be the snitch on the block,” Brewer said. “It seems like…everything has changed drastically. Nobody respects their elders. When you walk down the street, you make eye contact, but you’re not speaking anymore. It’s just different.”

Police are still looking for tips that may lead to solving the murder of Basil Wilson. The reward money has been increased to $10,000.

If you know anything, you’re asked to contact Greensboro police.