Suspect in Wells Fargo bank robbery in Greensboro (Courtesy of Crimestoppers)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro juvenile has been arrested and charged in two Wells Fargo bank robberies, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

According to officials, around 2 p.m. on July 13, a man entered the Wells Fargo on 3001 Randleman Road, Greensboro and robbed it.

He left with an unknown amount of money and no one was injured during the robbery.

Photo of the suspect (Crimestoppers)

The suspect was described as:

A man

Wearing a blue hat with “FBI” in white letters

A dark shirt

Dark pants

Wearing a “fanny pack”

On July 14, a photo of the suspect was released in hopes to help solve the case.

Around 1:26 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the Wells Fargo at 1800 Battleground Avenue when they were told about a robbery, according to a GDP news release.

The suspect in that robbery was described as a male, approximately 5’9”-6’0” with a slender build. He was reportedly driving a maroon-colored Nissan.

A weapon was implied during the robbery, and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured during the robbery.

On Wednesday, GPD announced that the unnamed juvenile is being charged in both bank robberies. He faces charges of two counts of armed robbery.

The juvenile’s arrest comes after a spree of bank robberies plagued Greensboro in the month of July, with the two Wells Fargo robberies allegedly committed by the juvenile and a Truist at 2835 Randleman Road being robbed on July 15.

There is no further information available at this time.