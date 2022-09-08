GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro DOT is warning citizens about a scam involving traffic tickets.

According to the Department of Transportation, a phishing scam may be going around. A resident reported that they got an email about a traffic citation recorded by a traffic camera in Greensboro.

The City of Greensboro does not use cameras to issue traffic violations, according to the city, and they will never email to issue a traffic ticket. If you receive this, it is likely a phishing email attempting to get your personal data.

Official email correspondence from the city will always come from an email at the domain @greensboro-nc.gov, so double-check any emails that claim to be from official Greensboro channels.