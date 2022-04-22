GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Renters in the Triad worry about the lack of options for affordable and safe housing as fewer apartment communities accept vouches for section eight or other programs.

“We don’t want to see our children homeless,” said one Greensboro woman who asked not to be identified.

She rents a unit at Park Place Apartments off West Market Street and was recently notified the complex would not accept her voucher.

“This is really crazy…I just don’t understand what’s really going on. I just wish we had more help and more resources so that people could actually know where to go,” the mother of three said.

She has already started packing and is unsure where her family will go.

“It was so hard for me to find residence. I was on the waiting list for Park Place for about six months before I even got in to Park Place,” she explained.

FOX8 searched for a three bedroom unit in her price range without a waitlist and found six options listed on Social Serve, a non-profit website connecting people to affordable housing.

“The supply right now is just very limited at all income levels. You have properties that, just like homes, are selling right now. You have multifamily properties that are exchanging,” said Greensboro Housing Authority Chief Executive Officer James Cox.

He said the agency is working to find more landlords who will participate in the program and boost the number of options.

The Greensboro woman who spoke with FOX8 has until May 26 to find a new place to live, the same day as her daughter’s 16th birthday.

“They don’t really know what’s going on. They just know that their mom is going to keep on trying keep on looking for resources,” she said. “I’m a very persistent person, so I’m just trying, but if it’s worst case scenario, I would rather stay in a hotel with my children just to keep us out of the street.”

An employee at the Park Place leasing office said the decision to stop accepting vouchers was made by the property owner, ML Properties.

FOX8 has reached out to ask about possible extensions for tenants. We are still waiting to hear back.

The Greensboro Housing Coalition estimates hundreds of people are at risk of displacement due to rising rent and fewer section eight voucher options.