GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro is hosting a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday morning.

The memorial climb will take place at the Eugene Parking Deck on 215 North Eugene Street.

Participants will have the option of honoring those public safety personnel who lost their lives on 9/11 by climbing the flights of stairs in the parking deck 11 times.

The climb will represent the 73 flights of stairs that New York firefighters climbed on 9/11.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Greensboro police chief John Thompson, Greensboro fire chief Jim Robinson and 911 director Melaine Neal will be in attendance.

Events will occur honoring those who lost their lives due to 9/11 throughout the weekend in the Triad.

Eastern Randolph High School will hold a ceremony on Monday morning to honor three former graduates who lost their lives in the war on terror.