GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Many people lined the streets of Greensboro Monday afternoon to watch the Dr. Martin Luther King JR. Day parade.

Parade organizers say they weren’t going to let some cooler temps stand in the way of honoring MLK’s legacy.

115 organizations participated and signed up for the parade.

The parade featured community leaders, several high school bands and different Triad organizations and businesses.

The parade is a long-time tradition in Greensboro and has been going on since 1990.

“I love the drums … They get the party started,” said Greensboro resident Natisha Webb.

The sound of the drums echoed throughout the streets.

The parade is a parade with a purpose.

“It’s important for our children to see it and see examples of things that they could do or be or be a part of, and it’s exciting,” Webb said.

It was Janel Boyd’s first time attending an MLK Day parade.

“I’m ready to move a little bit. This is like my first … having a parade or being in the parade or being near a parade … celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.,” Boyd said.

And the cold didn’t keep people away.

“I have three layers on, and I had warmer and gloves, so I’ll do my best. My fingers are numb, but that didn’t stop us from coming to do our part,” said college student Sarah Bunyan.

Everyone at the parade took a moment to pause and reflect upon the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“They might not say much at school about it, but just know that it’s always important … This day is always and forever will be important,” Boyd said.

Organizers will plan for the next parade in October.