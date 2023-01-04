GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s the beginning of 2023, and some homeowners in parts of Greensboro are upset about late leaf collections dragging in from 2022.

“It’s a great thing that the city has been doing it all these years, but it’s probably time to consider another solution,” said Jim Collins, a Greensboro resident.

Currently, the city is about two weeks behind on leaf collection but is making strides around the city.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter asked for a solution to help the community and get questions answered that homeowners have been asking for since the program started.

“A lot of cities are going back to where the landscapers have to put leaves into plastic bags to be picked up with the yard waste,” Abuzuaiter said.

It’s the start of a solution to a $1.5-million program that is two weeks behind schedule. The city says crews are behind in work because of staffing shortages and weather disruptions.

As of Wednesday, Greensboro’s interactive city map showed the majority of the city’s east side is completed, and crews are currently working on the west side of the city.

“From the first time that we bought it up, and people were saying ‘no don’t take it away…’ I think we’ve got a little different mindset in the community because, actually, a few of them are reaching out to us saying we really need to do something,” Abuzuaiter said.

On Wednesday afternoon, city leaf collection crews were spotted by FOX8 working alongside the streets of Lawndale Drive. Crews said they are understaffed and pushing to move as quickly as possible to get the leaves up.

“It’s not a fun job. That’s for sure. Out there in all elements working…not only that, just as of right now, we just had quite a few city holidays, and everybody is short-staffed,” Collins said.

Crews said they are working three to four people to a truck to move through the city fast. Sticks and debris and wet leaves make it harder for them to move fast.

“The problem is people are blowing them into the street…in the neighborhoods that have gutters, there are going down into the storm sewer drains, and they are clogging up the creeks and everything. This can cause some nasty flooding,” Abuzuaiter said.

The city’s annual loose-leaf collection program began on Nov. 7. The first round of collection is taking longer than expected due to wet weather and staff shortages.

Here are the revised dates:

leaves at the curbside by Nov. 7 will be picked up by Jan. 14

leaves by the curbside by Jan. 16 will be picked up by Feb. 10