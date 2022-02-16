Greensboro homeowners push to demolish rundown homes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — From her front porch on Julian Street in Greensboro, Deloris Walker-Thacker has watched the home across the street fall into disrepair.

“It’s a mess,” she said, gazing at the boards over the front door. “It’s really taking too long because we would like to get (the) 500 (block) back in order like it was.”

There are four homes on Julian Street slated for demolition by the City of Greensboro. The home across from Walker-Thacker was added to the list in 2013.

Councilwoman Sharon Hightower raised concerns about the number of abandoned homes in Districts 1 and 2 during Tuesday’s meeting.

“We’ve got so many houses that are vacant, boarded up. We are cutting the grass. We are spending thousands of dollars on these properties,” she said.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan replied that the city doesn’t have funds to tear down every house on their list.

There are 107 homes listed for demolition. Greensboro Community Improvement Division Manager Troy Powell said Wednesday demolition typically costs between $11,000 and $12,000.

If asbestos removal is required, the city has to pay an additional $3,500 to $4,500.

“They need to speed up because of the neighborhood and children in the neighborhood. It makes the neighborhood look bad when they have all these houses boarded up,” said Lula Baker, who lives near an abandoned home on Caldwell Street.

She raised concerns about trespassing on the property and possible criminal activity at the abandoned home.

“That’s a little teenager hideout for us. I can go on my back porch anytime and see those kids out there in the backyard,” said Marita Cooke, who also lives on the block.

The city does operate a Vacant Housing Receivership Program to bring homes to minimum housing standards and create more safe affordable housing.

The goal is to fix homes before they fall to the demolition list.

“We need to revamp the ordinance for those boarded-up properties to get those addressed,” Hightower said.