GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in one Greensboro neighborhood say drivers treat their street like a racetrack.

This week, they watched speeding almost take the lives of two teenagers.

According to Greensboro police crash reports, a Honda was driving down Walker Avenue. Police estimate it was going double the speed limit at 60 miles an hour.

The car hit a curb, knocking over a telephone pole, flipping several times and landing upside down on top of a tree in Brenda Sexton’s yard.

Officers issued the driver a citation for exceeding safe speeds. Sexton wasn’t home at the time of the crash.

“The first thing I thought was ‘thank God I wasn’t out here walking my dogs,'” Sexton said. “I’m always up and down the street walking my dogs, and I said…’God was with us.'”

First responders and police officers covered her yard Tuesday afternoon.

“I asked him ‘were they drunk because we have a bar down here?’ He said ‘no, but they were speeding,’ and he said ‘honestly, they’re lucky to be alive,'” Sexton said.

Walker Avenue neighbors are used to speeding cars.

“We usually get like six accidents a year, which is not fun to see as someone who just started driving,” Kara Toole said. Toole is 17 and says she gets nervous when she pulls out of her driveway.

Neighbors have had mailboxes damaged, side mirrors clipped, street signs taken out of the ground and cars totaled from speeding drivers.

“We’re in very close proximity to Lindley Park, and a lot of kids walk to school, ride their bikes to school. Parents walk to school,” said Joe Barvir, who lives nearby.

The intersection of Northridge Street and Walker Avenue is also a headache for neighbors.

The area is a two-way stop. Many drivers think it’s a four-way intersection, leading to fender benders and other serious accidents.

The group has pleaded with city leaders over the years to add more safety measures.

The city previously dropped the speed limit from 35 to 30 and added crosswalks and key intersections, but neighbors say it hasn’t stopped the speeders.

“I don’t want to get to the point where someone actually dies…we’ve been very lucky,” Barvir said.

Neighbors are considering creating another petition for additional speed calming measures and submitting it to the city.