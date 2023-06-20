GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Homeowners in the Starmount Forest neighborhood are expressing concerns after seeing flooding in their yards and street after continuous rain. They say their yards pool with water and mud from the construction site on Friendly Avenue, located behind their homes.

This is a historically low-lying flood-prone area, which people in the neighborhood say has gotten worse since the construction started.

“It’s just like a river coming through our yard sometimes. It looks like a creek or something fetting started when it starts coming down past our house,” said resident James Pearce.

Pearce has lived at this home on Edgewater Drive since 2013. He knows the creek across the road from his home floods.

In early spring when crews broke ground on Hayden Park Townhomes on Friendly Avenue, he and his wife got worried when they started seeing muddy water fill their yard.

“So, it’s a downhill slope. And when they started clearing the land, all the water started coming down here into my and my neighbor’s property,” said Pearce. “It really impacts us because it comes down through our side yard, and it threatens our air conditioning unit, and it tries to go underneath our house and it just floods. It makes a big mess on the side of our yard going out to the road.”

Jason Caldwell lives one street over on Homewood Avenue and says it doesn’t take much rain for it to start flooding front yards and streets in the neighborhood.

“If it does it for a half hour, this whole street will flood. You’ll watch garbage cans float down the street,” said Caldwell.

The city bought and demolished a house at 401 Avondale Drive because of repeated flooding.

Recently, homeowners were told the city would resolve the new construction issue and the contractor promised to address the runoff.

“That was like a month ago. And it still seems like it’s worse now than it was the last time we were having some heavy rain, you know, about a month and a half ago,” said Pearce.

A city spokesperson provided FOX8 with a statement regarding the flooding and runoff, which reads in part:

“The area off W. Friendly Avenue incorporating Edgewater Drive and W. Avondale Drive is in a historically low-lying flood-prone area. In this area, homes are located on private property and have private driveway crossings. Public roadways there are periodically affected during storm events. To assist this area from flooding, the Hayden Park Townhome community being built has agreed to retain the 25-year storm volume to help capture additional runoff from its site. The City of Greensboro also purchased and demolished a house at 401 W. Avondale Dr. after it experienced repeated flooding. The City will implement a stormwater project at this site which will also help capture some of the runoff in the area, but it will not offer enough space or size to eliminate all flooding during storm events. In the coming months, City staff will engage the community regarding the planning of 401 W. Avondale Dr.”