GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad dad believes he and his almost one-year-old son are lucky to be alive after a driver slammed into their truck and sent the vehicle rolling off the road.

It happened Thursday evening at the intersection of South Josephine Boyd Street and Grove Street.

“I was just driving along, ready to get home. It had been a long day,” Wesley Johnson said. “All of a sudden, a loud boom, and I was upside down.”

Johnson says his thoughts felt like lightning as the truck spun and rolled across the street.

“Everything in the truck was floating in front of my face, and it was just like a movie,” Johnson said.

The shattered glass from the windshield looked like snow falling around him as his truck came to a stop.

His first thought was about his 11-month-old son strapped in his rear-facing car seat in the back.

“When I was down, laying on my side, getting my bearings, I look up, and there’s my son looking down at me. We made eye contact, and he started crying at that point,” Johnson said.

He lifted his son up out of the car and then busted through the windshield to climb out.

They both made it through with just a few scratches.

Johnson had no clue what happened until neighbors who stopped to help told him they saw a white truck fly through the intersection and ram into the back of his vehicle.

According to police reports, the driver ran the stop sign at the intersection.

“Some of the people that were there told me that two of the men that were in the truck came to help me out of my truck, and then the driver took off,” Johnson said.

Johnson started his own handyman business in March, using his truck to store equipment and get to jobs.

The crash left him with a totaled vehicle and thousands of dollars of damaged and unusable tools.

“In the whole scheme of things, that’s not very much. But to a small business, it’s a lot,” Johnson said.

Johnson bought the truck two years ago.

The truck had a salvaged title. Despite the fact Johnson had the maximum amount of coverage because the accident was a hit-and-run, his insurance doesn’t cover any of the damage.

Johnson and his family hope someone will come forward.

“You think about all that you could have done differently during the day,” Johnson said. “Accidents happen, but it would be nice to recover some of that money.”

For now, Johnson is using his wife’s minivan to get to jobs but tells FOX 8 he’ll need to find a new vehicle soon.

Johnson says he isn’t mad at the people responsible. He just wants to handle things correctly through his insurance company.

He’s thankful his son is OK and for the help of neighbors who ran out to his rescue.

If you have any information about the crash, you’re asked to call the Greensboro Police Department.