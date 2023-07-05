GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Cone Health is looking to help folks live longer through their new program called Catch 5 in 5.

The program aims to help folks gain five more years of life expectancy in the next five-year effort.

Experts want to provide medical resources for people who might not have access to medical needs or don’t have enough resources in their Greensboro service area.

Where you live could also affect how long you can live and can impact your life expectancy.

The team aims to bring those needed resources closer to people who don’t have the resources.

“We found that lack of access, lack of healthy rotation … doctor’s offices … blighted life expectancy,” said Health Equity Program Manager for Cone Health Darlene Cooper.

Cone Health research found that people living in areas closer to health resources have a life expectancy of up to 85 years old, but those who don’t could live up to 70 years old.

For example, if a person lives west of Moses Cone, they could live up to 81 years old. But if they live on the east side, they could live up to 71 years old.

“We’re seeing that disparity, and that’s what we’re wanting to do, something to change that,” Cooper said.

As part of the Catch 5 in 5 program, the team is working to provide mobile services closer to areas that need them.

These services can vary from health screenings, medication, transportation, nutrition and more.

All of these services will be provided at no cost. But first, the team needs to hear how they can help you.

“The biggest thing that we want to see … we know that can be a hurdle is building up that trust in the community. And we want to say, ‘Hey, we are right here with you,'” Cooper said.

Cone experts will be setting up their first outreach event this weekend at the Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA in Greensboro.

It will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.