GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Greensboro solid waste operators are being called heroes after saving a man’s life they saw lying in the street face down.

Harold McNair and Oliver Grey said they were on their route Tuesday morning on Hobbs Road and Sage Drive when they saw a man lying faced down with his body in the middle of the street.

“I saw something lying on the ground. It looked like a mannequin because other cars were coming through…they weren’t stopping,” Gray sad.

While Gray ran after to check on the man, McNair blocked traffic with the garbage truck to make sure no cars would drive down the road and hit the man.

Officials said the man did dial 911 but couldn’t breathe or speak clearly to the operator.

As Gray ran down the hill, he caught the eye of Tricia Goad, who ran out to help once she saw what happened.

Gray said once he got to the man, he saw him shaking and tried to turn his body right side up and put a coat under his head for comfort.

Goad said the man was hyperventilating while trying to gain consciousness.

“I was just trying to get him to calm his breathing. How to breathe in and breathe out and ask questions,” said Goad, who rubbed his back to comfort the man until EMS arrived.

Once EMS arrived, they took over the scene, and Gray and McNair continued their Tuesday route.

Gray told FOX8 the man’s no stranger to them. Every time they go to collect the trash, they see and wave to the man. This time they saved his life.

The two Greensboro solid waste operators were at the right place at the right time and went above and beyond for the city they love.

“We’re just blessed at that time to be able to help someone that was in need,” McNair said.